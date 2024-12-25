SahBabii Surprises Grandma For Christmas After Being Apart 15 Years

BYElias Andrews33 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SahBabii Album Release Party
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 24: Recording artist Sahbabii attends his album release party at Opium on May 24, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
She was overjoyed.

SahBabii is one of the breakout stars of 2024. There's no two ways about it. The rapper has been around for a decade, but his new album, Saaheem, dazzled audiences and critics alike. It even cracked Billboard 200. SahBabii is bigger than ever, which is partially why his heartfelt Christmas Eve reunion proved to be so touching. The rapper surprised his grandma by bringing her flowers, and the interaction was captured on camera.

SahBabii can be seen entering a living room where his grandmother is sitting. She's immediately stunned at the sight of the rapper, who gives her a big hug. The rest of their family gathers around to capture this touching moment. SahBabii reportedly hadn't seen his grandmother in 15 years. This tidbit makes their reunion even more poignant. Unsurprisingly, every person in the room, even SahBabii, has a giant grin on their face. It's the sort of wholesome content you rarely get to see in hip hop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Is Hip-Hop's MVP For 2024

SahBabii's Family Has Played A Huge Role In His Career

Family is a major component of SahBabii's life. Those who have been following the rapper know that he has put an emphasis on blood relatives when it's come to the production and the content of his music. During a 2017 interview with The Fader, SahBabii revealed that his brother and his father were crucial in the making of his mixtape, S.A.N.D.A.S. "I recorded that whole mixtape out of my brother's bedroom with a broken microphone," he told the outlet. "I’d record myself and he’d just come in and clean it up." Sah's brother and father also provided input and design ideas for the mixtape cover.

The outlet inquired about SahBabii's decision to pick up a microphone, and he again attributed it to a family member. It was his aforementioned brother, T3, who gave him the idea to try his hand at music. "I just seen him doing music all day, I just wanted to try it out," the rapper recalled. "Everybody in Atlanta was doing music too so I just wanted to try it out, see if I can do it. He most definitely encouraged me to do music." The support of SahBabii's family has definitely paid off. The rapper is more popular than ever a decade into his career.

Read More: Hip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2024

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...