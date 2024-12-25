SahBabii Surprises Grandma For Christmas After Being Apart 15 Years

She was overjoyed.

SahBabii is one of the breakout stars of 2024. There's no two ways about it. The rapper has been around for a decade, but his new album, Saaheem, dazzled audiences and critics alike. It even cracked Billboard 200. SahBabii is bigger than ever, which is partially why his heartfelt Christmas Eve reunion proved to be so touching. The rapper surprised his grandma by bringing her flowers, and the interaction was captured on camera.

SahBabii can be seen entering a living room where his grandmother is sitting. She's immediately stunned at the sight of the rapper, who gives her a big hug. The rest of their family gathers around to capture this touching moment. SahBabii reportedly hadn't seen his grandmother in 15 years. This tidbit makes their reunion even more poignant. Unsurprisingly, every person in the room, even SahBabii, has a giant grin on their face. It's the sort of wholesome content you rarely get to see in hip hop.

SahBabii's Family Has Played A Huge Role In His Career

Family is a major component of SahBabii's life. Those who have been following the rapper know that he has put an emphasis on blood relatives when it's come to the production and the content of his music. During a 2017 interview with The Fader, SahBabii revealed that his brother and his father were crucial in the making of his mixtape, S.A.N.D.A.S. "I recorded that whole mixtape out of my brother's bedroom with a broken microphone," he told the outlet. "I’d record myself and he’d just come in and clean it up." Sah's brother and father also provided input and design ideas for the mixtape cover.