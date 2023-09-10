Sid Shyne And F1LTHY Make A Splash With “INSOMNIA” EP

Working On Dying producer F1LTHY is back to collaborate with another new face in the hip-hop community. Sid Shyne is the featured artist here on an explosive and quick EP. This is HNHH's first time covering any of Sid's work, so let us give a little background on the rapper and singer. Our Generation Music just over a year ago sat down with the young artist to discuss what kind of imprint he wants to leave on the music industry. "I'm so hands-on with I everything I do. I'll write treatments for my videos - I want my beats to sound different. I want everything to sound like it does in my mind."

Additionally, he spoke about not wanting to sound like anyone else in the game. "My goal with [music] is to speak to people's souls." He continues, "I want to be on my own wave, I don't want to sound like nobody." Sid's fresh approach to making his tracks appears to be resonating with his fans so far.

Listen To INSOMNIA From Sid Shyne And F1LTHY

INSOMNIA's three quick and punchy cuts are already garnering tons of attention. Already, "FRESH2DEATH," "DYSPHORIA," and "BLACKOUT" are all in the top five tracks on his Spotify account. "FRESH2DEATH" is at 11,400 plus plays which is good for Sid's second most streamed song. Working with a big producer like F1LTHY is sure to grow his fanbase even more after already receiving kudos from big names like Lil Yachty and Trippie Redd.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new EP, INSOMNIA, from Sid Shyne and F1LTHY? Is this duo a good combination of styles? Which track is your favorite so far?

INSOMNIA Tracklist:

FRESH2DEATH BLACKOUT DYSPHORIA

