- Original ContentTop 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs of 2022Here are HNHH's top 40 songs of 2022.By HNHH Staff
- NumbersDoja Cat Becomes First Rapper With Three Top-Ten Songs At Top 40 RadioThe year of Doja Cat continues. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicLil Wayne Beats Elvis Presley For Second-Highest Number Of Top 40 Hits In HistoryLil Wayne surpassed Elvis Presley's number of Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hits, making him the second artist with the most Top 40 hits in the chart's history next to Drake.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Earns 95th Top 40 Entry On Hot 100 With Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love"Drake inches towards 100 top 40 entries.By Aron A.
- MusicMac Miller's "Self Care" Debuts In The Top 40 On Billboard Hot 100Mac Miller's "Self Care," "Come Back To Earth" and "Hurt Feelings" debuted on the Hot 100.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's "Bebe" Debuts At #1 On Billboard's Latin Songs ChartTekashi 6ix9ine and Annuel AA's "Bebe" also debuted at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Reaches 70th Top 40 Single With Migos' "Walk It Talk It"Migos help Drake mark another accomplishment in his career.By Aron A.
- MusicRihanna Earns New Billboard Milestone With N.E.R.D Single "Lemon"Riri adds another win to her list. By Chantilly Post
- NewsKanye West Surpasses Michael Jackson With 40th Top 40 HitKanye West enters the top ten of male artists with the most visits to the Top 40. By Danny Schwartz