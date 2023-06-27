As the hip-hop genre continues to evolve, it’s impossible to overlook the vibrant influence of artists like Daniel Hernandez, better known by his stage name, 6IX9INE. Bursting onto the scene with his aggressively energetic style, 6IX9INE has carved out a niche in the genre that is both colorful and controversial. This article takes a look at rappers who share similar sonic textures, aesthetic choices, and thematic elements as 6ix9ine, establishing themselves as artists within the same vibrant sphere of hip-hop.

Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd, born Michael Lamar White IV, often comes up in conversations about artists with a style akin to 6IX9INE. Both rappers hail from a similar SoundCloud-influenced background, and they share a preference for blending elements of punk and hip-hop. Trippie’s music often incorporates the same raw emotional intensity and raucous delivery that 6IX9INE employs, resulting in an audacious sonic experience.

Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne, known professionally as Ski Mask the Slump God, is another artist who walks a similar path as 6IX9INE. Like 6IX9INE, Ski Mask uses his music as a platform to express his energetic personality, often employing an eccentric and fast-paced flow. His unique vocal style, coupled with his flair for off-kilter lyrics, places him in a league similar to 6IX9INE.

Gazzy Garcia, better known as Lil Pump, also shares stylistic similarities with 6IX9INE. Both artists have a penchant for turning up the energy and tempo in their tracks. Lil Pump’s music, characterized by its repetitive hooks and brash lyrics, mirrors 6IX9INE’s audacious style. The flashy aesthetic and larger-than-life personas of both rappers make them icons in this wave of hip-hop.

ZillaKami

No conversation about artists similar to 6IX9INE would be complete without mentioning ZillaKami. Junius Rogers, the man behind the ZillaKami persona, was instrumental in shaping 6IX9INE’s early sound. ZillaKami’s music, much like 6IX9INE’s, blends aggressive rap and punk influences, complete with thunderous beats and screamed vocals.

Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty, whose real name is Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, is one of the few female rappers who share 6IX9INE’s aesthetic and sonic palette. Her music exudes raw energy and aggression, often incorporating elements of punk and metal into her tracks. Rico’s rebellious spirit and her refusal to conform to traditional norms make her a standout in the genre.

Conclusion/TLDR

In conclusion, while 6IX9INE’s style is undeniably unique, there are several artists in the industry who share his eclectic blend of hip-hop and punk, his high-energy delivery, and his vibrant aesthetic. Artists like Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Pump, ZillaKami, and Rico Nasty have all made their mark in this rainbow-tinted wave of hip hop, each bringing their distinct flavor to the mix.