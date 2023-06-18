In a recent interview with VladTV, Kooda B detailed the experience of 6ix9ine testifying against him. He revealed that the testimony was a major shock to him, explaining that it hurt both him and his family. The artist says that when he discovered that 6ix9ine was testifying against several other people, he thought “Damn, I thought those was brothers.“

“Some people not street dudes,” he continued. “If you not a street dude you’ve got to stay in that lane,” he explained, “he jumped in that lane. You’re supposed to go all the way with it.” DJ Vlad then says that if everybody had remained silent, “it would have been a very different trial.” Kooda B agreed, saying “definitely.” When asked if he communicated with 6ix9ine after he got out of jail, Kooda B explained that he didn’t.

Kooda B Was Shocked By 6ix9ine’s Testimony

“Hell no. I couldn’t,” he explained, revealing that he wasn’t allowed to communicate with him since he testified against him. DJ Vlad then asks the artist how upset he was during the testimony. Kooda B reveals that he was confused by the rapper’s decision. “Me?” he asked, “I didn’t do sh*t to you, I’m solid.” He continued, “No cap, anytime you call me I come through.” “I was surprised,” he says, “that sh*t definitely shocked me.” He goes on, “that sh*t hurt my moms, I had him around her. That sh*t hurt my family.”

Towards the end of the clip, DJ Vlad asks Kooda B what he would say to 6ix9ine if he were in the room with them. He tells the host, “I just want like 60 seconds with him,” adding, “nowhere to run nowhere to hide.” Kooda B isn’t the only one to want a go at 6ix9ine. Last month, Lil Durk shared what he’d want to do in a fight with the rapper. “I’m knocking all your teeth out your mouth that’s all I think of in my head,” he revealed.

