generous
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Turning A New Leaf, Giving Out Money To People6ix9ine dropping thousands on people less fortunate.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CulturePost Malone Leaves $1,000 Tip At LA DinerPosty paid it forward to the beloved Sunset Boulevard diner.By Lynn S.
- MusicKhalid Reveals Music & Arts Foundation For Underserved CommunitiesKhalid is giving back to the community.By Aida C.
- MusicDrake Pulled Up To McDonald's And Gave $10K To Two EmployeesDrake seems to be in a giving mood.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyrie Irving Gifted A Homeless Man $240Looks like Kyrie's still in the spirit of giving.By Alexander Cole