Puerto Rican authorities warned 6ix9ine to stay away.

Authorities Tell 6ix9ine Not To Come To Puerto Rico

For an artist as controversial as 6ix9ine, making sense of which threats are serious could be a matter of life and death. In a statement shared to El Vocero de Puerto Rico and then reposted by DJ Akademiks, authorities in Puerto Rico warned the controversial rapper to stay away. “The commissioner of the Police Department, Antonio López Figueroa, told the Univisión network that it should refrain from the participation of rapper Daniel Hernández, artistically known as 6ix9ine, scheduled for this Thursday, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico as part of the Premios Juventud,” the statement begins.

It was actually 6ix9ine’s only Univision network that first warned police about the threats to his life. While the police are asking him not to come to Puerto Rico, they can’t actually prevent him from doing so and are reportedly working on a security plan in case he does. These threats come as the “FEFE” rapper began new beef in the world of Latin music. Former collaborator Anuel AA turned into an adversary when the pair got into it with a heated exchange on Instagram.

6ix9ine Warned Not To Go To Puerto Rico

Earlier this year 6ix9ine surprise released his new album Leyenda Viva. It was his first new project since 2020’s TattleTales. The album saw him shifting his sound from his usual style of highly intense hip-hop to the world of reggaeton. Recently, clips of the rapper singing an unreleased song hit the internet. Fans were excited to hear that the track appeared to be a return to the form of his earlier material.

Earlier this month, 6ix9ine gave her girlfriend an extremely elaborate birthday gift. Despite the short time they’ve been dating, he really pulled out all of the stops for her. Included in the gifts was an 80k Rolex watch and 200k in cash. The birthday celebration made it to Instagram with a caption that saw the rapper getting particularly sentimental about his boo. What do you think of 6ix9ine being warned to stay out of Puerto Rico? Let us know in the comment section below.

