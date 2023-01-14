Ezra Miller found themselves in no shortage of trouble throughout 2022. As Deadline reports, during the last 12 months, the non-binary actor got in an altercation at a bar in Iceland. Afterward, they took part in disorderly conduct at a Hawaiian karaoke bar.

On the same island, the New Jersey native was given charges of second-degree assault. They allegedly threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman. Additionally, a Greenfield, MA, 12-year-old child and their mother issued a restraining order, and 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes’ parents previously filed a protection order against Miller for “grooming and brainwashing” their minor daughter.

Last May, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star broke into a Vermont residence and stole liquor. While pleading not guilty a while back, it was said that they could face 26 years in prison for the offence.

However, Miller’s attorney has since worked out a plea deal. This allows them to serve just one year of probation as a punishment. “The court will impose the sentence here… We accepted your plea of guilty. We will impose the fine here $500, and a sentence of 80-90 days which is all suspended with probation. The term of probation will be one year,” Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady said yesterday (January 13).

“As part of the plea agreement here, the state will dismiss without prejudice counts 1 and 2, of the burglary and petit larceny,” the judge later added.

Hollywood actor Ezra Miller appears in a Vermont courtroom, taking a plea deal related to burglary charges from 2022. Miller now agreeing to plead guilty to a lesser charge to avoid jail time. pic.twitter.com/4auObCD54y — Dom Amato (@WCAX_Dom) January 13, 2023

Should Miller successfully complete probation, the actor’s charges will remain dismissed. “However, if there’s a violation of probation that was filed that a court found probable cause for, the state could refile the count 1 burglary,” the court told the 30-year-old.

Their attorney shared a statement after the hearing. “Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process. [They] would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” Lisa B. Shelkrot wrote.

Miller will specifically be responsible for registering with the Vermont department of corrections. They’ll also notify their probation officer of their address each month, and of any probable cause for a new criminal offence. Their consumption of alcoholic beverages will be lower, with breathalyzer tests always being a possibility.

In the summer, the entertainer issued a statement on his “intense crisis.” This led him to accept the ongoing “complex mental health issues.” They wrote, “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Ezra Miller at BBC Radio One promoting new movie ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ on November 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

At the same time, reports began circulating that Miller was meeting with Warner Bros executives. This, in hopes of saving a project that’s been undoubtedly on the rocks amid the chaos.

Read more about Ezra Miller’s attempts to save The Flash here, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

