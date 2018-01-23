vermont
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Serving 1 Year Probation After Pleading Guilty To Vermont Burglary"The Flash" actor also has a $500 fine to pay on top of his sentence.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Vermont Burglary Charges, Faces 26 Years In Prison"The Flash" actor appeared in court early Monday morning, at which time he was told to stay away from the home he entered earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEzra Miller’s Criminal Streak Continues As Actor Receives Felony Burglary Charge In Vermont“The Flash” star has been linked to the incident that took place back in May of this year.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsVermont Bill Wants To Allow Emojis On License Plates: ReportA representative in Vermont wants to allow drivers to have emojis on their license plates.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyPolice Shocked To Discover More Than 30 Cannabis Plants Planted At The Vermont Capitol34 plants that could be "either hemp or marijuana" have been found planted outside of the state's capitol building.By hnhh
- EntertainmentCardi B Credited By Bernie Sanders With Illustrating Social Welfare CrisisBernie invokes Cardi B during twitter debate.By Devin Ch
- SocietyVermont Becomes First State To Legalize Recreational Pot Through LegislationThis makes Vermont the first state to legalize marijuana in this manner.
By David Saric