After landing themself in the middle of scandal after scandal over the past few months, Ezra Miller appears to be making an attempt to take their healing journey seriously as the premiere of his highly anticipated film, The Flash, nears closer and closer.

The most recent update from the 30-year-old comes via Deadline, revealing that they appeared (virtually) in court today (October 17), at which time they pleaded not guilty to the felony burglary charges they’re facing after an incident in Vermont earlier this year. If convicted, Miller faces 26 years in prison and over $2,000 in fines.

Actor Ezra Miller attends the Apple Store Soho presentation of Meet the Cast: “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them” at Apple Store Soho on November 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

During the session, which took place in the criminal division of the Green Mountain State’s Superior Court, The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor was told to stay away from neighbour Isaac Winokur, whose home they entered, as well as another Vermont resident named Aiden Early.

At the time of the break-in, Miller is said to have stolen “three bottles of liquor – gin, vodka, and rum” from the house pantry. The New Jersey native is due back in court in early 2023 for a hearing that’s scheduled to last three hours.

“Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot shared in a statement following today’s hearing.

Miller’s behaviour has caused concern not only among fans but within the wider circles of Hollywood as well.

Insecure creator Issa Rae spoke candidly with Elle Magazine about her thoughts on the situation, saying, “The stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them.”

“That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders,” she continued. “So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”

According to Rae, Hollywood is “the worst industry when it comes to punishing people for misdeeds and actions, because money will always reign supreme.”

Ezra Miller promoting The Flash next summer pic.twitter.com/JHQjkpuH3y — JJ (@WildeePatrol) October 17, 2022

While Miller’s actions have no doubt landed them in a world of trouble, as of now, The Flash is still scheduled to hit theatres on June 23, 2023. Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the star’s Vermont felony burglary case.

