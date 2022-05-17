ezra miller
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?The captivating story of Ezra Miller, an actor and musician whose distinctive roles and unapologetic individuality.By Jake Skudder
- MoviesEzra Miller Blasts Child Harassment AllegationsIt's a rare win for the embattled actor.By Ben Mock
- MoviesEzra Miller Makes Shock Appearance At "The Flash" PremiereThe embattled actor made their first public appearance in two years.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJames Gunn Says Ezra Miller's "The Flash" Is "One Of The Greatest Superhero Movies Ever"James Gunn has huge praise for Ezra Miller's upcoming film, "The Flash."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Serving 1 Year Probation After Pleading Guilty To Vermont Burglary"The Flash" actor also has a $500 fine to pay on top of his sentence.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Vermont Burglary Charges, Faces 26 Years In Prison"The Flash" actor appeared in court early Monday morning, at which time he was told to stay away from the home he entered earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEzra Miller & Agent Meet With Warner Bros. Execs In Hopes Of Saving "The Flash": ReportAfter shelving "Batgirl," it's said that Warner Bros. execs are doing their best to keep "The Flash" moving forward despite Miller's scandals.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Is Seeking Mental Health Treatment; Offers Apology To “Everyone [They’ve] Alarmed & Upset”“I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues,” “The Flash” star penned in a letter from a rep.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Fate Of "The Flash" Is In Question As Ezra Miller Continues Breaking LawsWarner Brothers only sees three options for its upcoming film.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureKevin Smith Blasts Studio For Canceling "Batgirl" But Moving Forward With Ezra Miller's "The Flash"Miller has been arrested multiple times in recent months and has faced accusations of grooming underage teens.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEzra Miller’s Criminal Streak Continues As Actor Receives Felony Burglary Charge In Vermont“The Flash” star has been linked to the incident that took place back in May of this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Likely To Be Kicked Out Of DCEU After "The Flash"It looks like "The Flash" will be the last time Ezra Miller plays the superhero.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureEzra Miller's Alleged Grooming Victim Defends Actor: "These Are My Decisions"Tokata Iron Eyes went on Instagram to speak their mind about the allegations.By Rex Provost
- GossipEzra Miller Accused Of Grooming Teen Since They Were 12, Alleges Parents: ReportThe parents claim that Miller "gave Tokata alcohol and drugs like marijuana and LSD." They add that Miller shows "cult-like" and "controlling" behavior.By Erika Marie
- NewsEzra Miller Accused Of Stealing Music From Producer & Rapper Following "Temper Tantrum"The "Fantastic Beasts" actor was reportedly arrested multiple times in Hawaii, but that isn't the end to Miller's trouble.By Erika Marie