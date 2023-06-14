The Flash has quickly become one of the divisive films of 2023. Planned as the pivot point between the DCEU and James Gunn’s upcoming “DC Universe”, the film was set to be ambitious. However, it has quickly become a joke due to a variety of problems. Leaked scenes of the film suggest poor visuals and underwhelming performances. Furthermore, Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the DCEU, managed to derail the film’s planned marketing with a bevy of legal issues.

Miller was reportedly shooting scenes while on the run from law enforcement due to multiple outstanding warrants. Furthermore, many stans were upset that Warner Bros. canned the ready-to-release Batgirl film while sinking millions into trying to salvage The Flash trainwreck. However, box office projections for the film’s domestic opening vary wildly between $68 and $85 million. But the big story surrounding the film’s release is the appearance of Miller at the film’s premiere.

Ezra Miller Walks The Red Carpet But Avoids Press

Dressed simply in a white jacket, cream shirt, and black pants, Miller shocked fans and media alike with their red carpet appearance. It has been nearly two years since Miller has made a public appearance, amid their various legal issues. However, Miller avoided speaking with the media at the event. However, in a prepared speech, Miller did thank the executive production team for their “grace and discernment and care in the context of [their] life” and for “bringing this moment to fruition.” The Flash is hoping to recoup a $200 million budget, something DC’s last offer, Black Adam, was unable to do.

As mentioned, The Flash will be the penultimate offering of the DCEU before Gunn’s vision kicks off next year. Working in chapters akin to Marvel’s phases, Gunn’s DC Universe begins with “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters”. The first film project within this will be Superman: Legacy, which is slated for a July 2025 release. However, it will be preceded by two 2024 TV projects – Creature Commandos and Waller. Furthermore, Gunn confirmed in a recent interview that Blue Beetle will be the first star of the DCU. However, he wouldn’t say in what capacity the character would appear. Follow all the latest entertainment news here at HotNewHipHop.

