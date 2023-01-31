James Gunn says that Ezra Miller’s upcoming movie, The Flash, is “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.” Additionally, his DC co-head, Peter Safran, says that the studio is “fully supportive” of Miller’s recovery. The two addressed the status of the film after the recent DC Universe slate presentation at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said during the presentation. “We are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery, and after our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 04: Ezra Miller attends the ‘Justice League’ photocall at The College on November 4, 2017 in London. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Gunn added: “I also think it’s important to point out that thousands of people worked on The Flash. These people dedicated the past few years of their lives to making something really special. Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, Christina Hodson, Michael Keaton and all of the other people that you know. To start making it as if a movie depends on this one person can be frustrating as a filmmaker.”

Miller has been making headlines for numerous erratic social media rants, arrests, and court appearances over the last many months. They’ve been accused of throwing a chair at a woman, grooming minors, and more. Regardless, the film is still scheduled to hit theaters on June 16.

Of what to expect, Gunn said: “I will say here that Flash is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”

