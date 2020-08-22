james gunn
- Pop CultureJames Gunn Net Worth 2024: What Is The Celebrated Filmmaker Worth?Uncover the journey of James Gunn, his rise from indie films to blockbuster hits and his lasting impact on cinema.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureJames Gunn Shoots Down George Clooney's Rumored Return As Batman: "Absolutely Not"James Gunn says that George Clooney is "absolutely not" returning as Batman.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJames Gunn Says Ezra Miller's "The Flash" Is "One Of The Greatest Superhero Movies Ever"James Gunn has huge praise for Ezra Miller's upcoming film, "The Flash."By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Batgirl" Directors Claim They Tried To Recover Film, Warner Bros. Locked Them Out: ReportBilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi reportedly claim that they attempted to salvage some footage of the shelved film but everything was gone.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian "Likes" Tweet From Director James Gunn About Pete DavidsonFollowing Kanye's claymation "Eazy" video where Pete is kidnapped and buried, Kim co-signs the famed filmmaker's compliments about the comedian.By Erika Marie
- SportsJames Gunn Laments Over Missed Cleveland Guardians OpportunityJames Gunn was hoping for more from the Guardians logo.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesEarly Reactions To James Gunn’s "The Suicide Squad" Are PromisingJournalists and movie critics recently got to see a pre-release screening of James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," and their early reactions have been positive.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureNew "The Suicide Squad" Trailer Reveals Who Shot Superman: WatchThe James Gunn-directed supervillain film is expected to hit theaters and HBO Max this summer.By Madusa S.
- Pop Culture"The Suicide Squad" Second Trailer Shows Off James Gunn's Twisted CharactersThe trailer features a remix Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” By hnhh
- Movies"The Suicide Squad" Returns In Maniacal New TrailerThe first official trailer for James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" has arrived, and it's about as maniacal and twisted as we might have hoped. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesSylvester Stallone Joins Cast Of James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad"Sylvester Stallone is joining the cast for James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad."By Cole Blake
- MoviesJames Gunn On Who Will Die In "The Suicide Squad:" “Anything Could Happen”James Gunn says "no character was protected by DC," when discussing who might die in "The Suicide Squad."By Cole Blake
- MoviesJames Gunn Reveals Roles Of Idris Elba, John Cena & More In "The Suicide Squad"James Gunn revealed the full cast for "The Suicide Squad," including Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, and more.By Cole Blake