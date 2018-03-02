contempt
- CrimeYSL Case: Potential Juror Sentenced To Jail Time For Filming Jury Selection ProcessA potential juror was found in contempt after filming the jury selection process. By Aron A.
- MusicYSL Judge Holds Potential Juror In Contempt For Contacting Reporter In Young Thug TrialA prospective juror disobeyed court orders by reaching out to a reporter, and must now attend the first five days of trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeYoung Thug Trial: Judge Orders Juror To Write 30-Page Essay After Skipping Jury DutyA potential juror in the YSL trial was found in contempt after skipping a day of jury selection to go on vacation.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsEliza Reign Wants Future In Jail For Refusing To Hand Over Financial Docs: ReportThe ongoing battle between Eliza Reign & Future continues.By Aron A.
- MusicNas Drops Contempt Charges Against Kelis Amid Custody Battle: ReportKelis won't face charges for contempt.By Aron A.
- MusicKelis Denys Violation In Custody Deal With Nas After Taking Son To ColombiaKelis and Nas are still going at it .By Chantilly Post
- MusicNas Says Kelis Violated Their Custody Agreement By Bringing Son To ColombiaNas wants Kelis found in contempt of multiple violations of their custody agreement.By Aron A.
- MusicRemy Ma Agrees To Hand Over Financial Records In Former Label Dispute: ReportRemy Ma has time to gather her documents. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDa Brat Reportedly Facing Jail Time In Bankruptcy CaseDa Brat's bankruptcy case just got a little more sticky. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Game May Be Held In Contempt Of Court If He Doesn't Pay $7 MillionThe Game is now facing contempt charges for not meeting the requirements of his 2016 Sexual Battery case.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingTammy Sytch, Former WWE Diva, Arrested Yet AgainFormer Wrestler Tammy Sytch is in legal trouble again.By Devin Ch