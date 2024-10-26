Erick The Architect Previews Deluxe Of Debut Solo Album Again With "Ca$hmere Tear$"

"CA$HMERE TEAR$” is a song dear to me," Erick the Architect said in a statement (via Shore Fire Media). "It talks about New York City at a very specific time period during the late 90s and early 2000s. Way before my city was heavily gentrified, New York had a cadence and rhythm that really personified the city as one of the most influential places in the world. Growing up, I learned to rap because of my surroundings, which then led me to becoming a musician. New York City is entirely responsible for all of the success I’ve received over these years, and I couldn’t be more grateful." This is the Flatbush Zombies rapper's feelings and explanation about his new single, and the second preview of an upcoming extended version of his solo debut album.
In February, Erick the Architect would go on to drop one of the now most under-appreciated records of 2024 in I've Never Been Here Before. It's a tremendous mixture of sounds, textures, and performances from the versatile talent and it gave any doubters proof of what he could do away from his Flatbush brethren. There are lots of tracks that we keep in our rotations, including "Ezekiel's Wheel," "2-3 Zone," and "Shook Up." Erick has clearly seen the positive reception because he's going to be adding to on November 15. I’ve Never Been Here Before: The Director’s Cut will have five new cuts with his love letter to New York in "CA$HMERE TEAR$," as well as the equally excellent "Beverly Drive" included in that mix. Erick's making sure to have hip-hop fans remembering his work in 2024 but we sure won't forget any of it. It's been a banner year.
