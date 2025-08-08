Chicago's Up-And-Coming Star Chuckyy Rises From His Grave To Drop "I Live, I Die, I Live Again (Resurrected)"

Chicago drill has been run by veterans such as Lil Durk, G Herbo, and Chief Keef. But Chuckyy is showing he can stand tall amongst the giants.

Charles Edward Davis, aka Chuckyy, is only 19 years old. However, he's showing that he's experienced beyond his years on I Live, I Die, I Live Again (Resurrected). If you haven't heard of this kid before, we believe you will want to stay tapped into what he's bringing to the table going forward.

On his third project, he presents an eerie and dark listening experience. Like the horror movie icon, Chuckyy shows a ton of resiliency and grit through his stories of growing up in one of the most dangerous cities in the country. This Resurrected version is a deluxe, adding seven more horrorcore and drill cuts for your audible pleasure.

However, he's not a one trick pony either. One of his biggest hits, "My World," a Hot 100 charter, strays completely away from those subgenres. It's more of an alt-pop cut with a haunting sampled chorus from EKKSTACY.

On it Chuckyy applies his cold and monotone delivery with bars about violence and loss. "This sh*t like Simon Says, what I say go, my glizzy be doin' the most / Wherever you catch me, I'm totin', a handshake cool, but I'll leave your sh*t on the floor / Smokin' on death, no choke, another n**** died, I know this sh*t no joke."

Overall, the skillset and willingness to experiment are signs of a household name. Chuckyy is up next and it's going to be hard to slow down his rise.

Chuckyy I Live, I Die, I Live Again (Resurrected)

I Live, I Die, I Live Again (Resurrected) Tracklist:

  1. Y U DO DAT
  2. Blatt Blatt with Rob49
  3. No Blickout
  4. Rockstar Business
  5. Right Key with Veeze
  6. Ebony
  7. Drownin
  8. Wemby
  9. FREE SMURK OFNG
  10. Hiccup
  11. 2-Double-O Dash
  12. IDGAF
  13. My World
  14. Hotseat with LUCKI
  15. Tell It All
  16. We Got Buttons
  17. Teary Eyed
  18. Sympathy

