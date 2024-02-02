Trae Young Gets Snubbed For The All-Star Game And Fans Are Mad

Trae Young is perhaps the most notably absence from this year's NB All-Star Game. Despite finishing third in Eastern backcourt voting, Young was not named as one of the conference's reserves. Young is averaging 27 points (11th) and 10.9 assists (2nd) this season. Perhaps it is because the Hawks are 20-27 in one of the league's weaker divisions, but the snub has rung out across the league.

Fans in particular are irate over Young's absence. "Also, definitely put me on team "Trae Young should be an all-star." Not sure what happened there, but think his case is pretty clear in the East. Bizarre that we just take 27 points and 11 assists for granted," wrote Sam Vecenie, senior NBA writer at The Athletic. Furthermore, many people pointed out that Young's numbers are better than last year, when he was missed out on the All-Star Game. Most fans are taking Young over All-Star reserve Paolo Banchero (23/7/5). Do you think Young got robbed? Let us know in the comments.

Trae Young Posts Cryptic Response To LeBron James Mock Draft Reaction

While Trae Young isn't an All-Star this season, could he be compensated by LeBron James as a teammate? Last summer, in response to an NBA Central post hypothesizing a LeBron-Bronny partnership on the Hawks, Young tweeted "Talk soon" in response. This immediately set off the rumor mill that the Hawks might push for a LeBron trade.

the consensus opinion among pundits is that LeBron will likely push for a trade next offseason to join Bronny on whatever team drafts him. It's unlikely that the Lakers will have the chance to grab him. If they pick too high in the first round, the Pelicans will likely use their option to take the pick for themselves. However, too low a pick in the first and it's unlikely that Bronny would still be on the board. Essentially, the Lakers would have to aim for a first-round playoff exit or low lottery finish to acquire Bronny. However, it remains to be seen if Bronny, who is underperforming at USC, will even be of draft interest.

