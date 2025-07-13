Destroy Lonely Catches Heat For Allegedly Pressuring Fan To Jump Off Stage And Get Injured

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1119 Views
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 14: Rapper, Destroy Lonely, performs during Day 1 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
A 15-year-old fan suffered a lung contusion, liver damage, and a kidney injury from the Destroy Lonely set at the Beach, Please! festival.

Destroy Lonely is gearing up towards a new release around the corner after his see you soon </3 drop, which means more performances might be in store. However, his recent slot at the Beach, Please! festival in Romania over the weekend is causing controversy due to his interaction with a 15-year-old fan.

According to the Romanian newspaper Adevărul, the teenager – named Nicholas – ended up in intensive care after the Opium MC allegedly encouraged him to jump off the stage. Instead of landing in the crowd, his torso landed right on the metal barricade.

"When I fell, I thought I was dying," Nicolas told the outlet. He had written on his phone that he wanted to go onstage, and Lone obliged. But he allegedly wanted the fan to jump off the stage rather than make his way down normally, which led to this moment.

"You're going to jump! I need you to jump back into the fans! Are you ready?" the "AMG Music" artist allegedly told him. "He kept telling me to jump, I backed away and told him clearly that I didn't want to," Nicolas alleged. "And at some point, he grabbed my hoodie and kept pushing me. When I fell, I thought I was dying. I had no more air, I ran out of air. And I don't know. I thought that if I don't get help here, these will be my last moments."

Destroy Lonely Fan

Destroy Lonely reportedly continued the concert as normal. The 15-year-old reportedly suffered a lung contusion, liver damage, and a kidney injury. He's reportedly at the intensive care unit at Constanța County Hospital in Romania and will remain there for several weeks of recovery.

"He told me he was sorry for coming to such a festival," Nicolas' mother reportedly remarked. She reportedly seeks to file a complaint against the More Chaos collaborator.

Organizers for the festival also reportedly stated that they never want to work with Lone again. We will see if Destroy Lonely or his peers respond to this in any capacity, if Nicolas or his family pursue a complaint, or if this all goes away one day.

