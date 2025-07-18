Festival Issues Statement After Destroy Lonely Fan Gets Injured During Ill-Advised Stage Dive

Destroy Lonely recently got into some hot water after he allegedly pressured a fan to jump off the stage during his set at the Beach, Please! Festival in Romania. According to the local newspaper Adevarul, the fan, a 15-year-old named Nicolas, ended up in intensive care. He reportedly suffered a lung contusion, liver damage, and a kidney injury after hitting a metal barricade on the way down instead of landing in the crowd.

In a statement to Pitchfork, representatives for the festival stressed that the safety of festival attendees is important to them and that they are glad that Nicolas is expected to make a full recovery after his injuries during the Destroy Lonely set.

”Our on-site medical teams intervened within seconds, providing immediate and professional care. The injured fan was promptly transported to the hospital, where he received the necessary treatment. We are relieved and grateful to report that he is now in stable condition, recovering well, and expected to make a full recovery. Throughout this time, we have remained in close contact with his family, offering our full support. His wellbeing continues to be our highest priority,” reads part of the statement.

“At Beach, Please!, our mission is to create unforgettable experiences—never at the expense of safety. We believe festivals must lead by example when it comes to care, responsibility, and respect for the crowd. This incident has only strengthened our commitment to those values.“ Elsewhere in the statement, they announced that they have implemented a strict no-access rule for fans. Organizers did this in hopes that it would deter similar things from happening again. Destroy Lonely has not yet addressed the incident.

Beach, Please! Festival