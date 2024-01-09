Ja Morant Reacts To Season-Ending Shoulder Injury: "Damn Dawg"

Ja Morant expressed his disappointment over his recent injury on social media, Monday night. As noted by TMZ, the Memphis Grizzlies star wrote on Twitter, "damn dawg," as well as "just waiting for the sun to come out…" Taking to Instagram, he also shared several pictures of himself with the caption, "tired of back soon." He suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder during a training session on Saturday, according to a press release from the team. They expect him to be fully ready to go for the start of the 2024-25 season.

In the statement, the organization revealed: "At Saturday's training session, Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder. Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear. Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season."

Ja Morant Supports His Teammates After Injury

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns missed a free throw during the second half at Footprint Center on January 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Prior to a diagnosis of the injury, Morant attended Sunday's road win over the Phoenix Suns with his arm in a sling. The 24-year-old was averaging 25.1 points and 8.1 assists for the team, while helping them to post a 13-23 record, leaving them 13th in the Western Conference. However, Morant began the season serving a 25-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league. Since his return, the team is 6-3. He's in the first season of a five-year, $197 million maximum contract extension.

Ja Morant Speaks Out

just waiting for the sun to come out… https://t.co/DhNqlIJ7Cl — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 9, 2024

Morant's earlier suspension stemmed from brandishing a firearm during an Instagram Live video. The league previously suspended him for a similar incident last season. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ja Morant and his recovery on HotNewHipHop.

