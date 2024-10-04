Floyd Mayweather Gets Sued For Allegedly Slapping Exotic Dancer During Dispute

Reportedly, Mayweather "vehemently denies the allegations."

An exotic dancer has come forward with some upsetting accusations against Floyd Mayweather, whose Las Vegas gentleman's club she allegedly used to work at. According to TMZ, Jasmine Woodward filed a lawsuit against the boxer earlier this week. She alleges that the two of them got into an argument at the venue back in April and that things allegedly turned physical.

In the suit, Woodward states that after she finished one of her shifts, she approached Mayweather to ask about the club's alleged "failure to pay her for the shifts that she worked earlier in the weekend." She claims that this upset him. Allegedly, he "slapped her in the face in front of other dancers and customers on the floor of the club."

Floyd Mayweather Sued Over Alleged Gentleman's Club Confrontation

Floyd Mayweather Jr. at Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Woodward says she then broke down in tears and headed toward the club's locker room area. She alleges that Mayweather followed her and that the two of them ended up having a discussion. Woodward claims to have told him that she "had a problem" with how he allegedly slapped her. At this point, she alleges that he told her "she could not 'take a joke.'" Ultimately, Woodward alleges that she was fired from the club.