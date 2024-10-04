Floyd Mayweather Gets Sued For Allegedly Slapping Exotic Dancer During Dispute

An exotic dancer has come forward with some upsetting accusations against Floyd Mayweather, whose Las Vegas gentleman's club she allegedly used to work at. According to TMZ, Jasmine Woodward filed a lawsuit against the boxer earlier this week. She alleges that the two of them got into an argument at the venue back in April and that things allegedly turned physical.
In the suit, Woodward states that after she finished one of her shifts, she approached Mayweather to ask about the club's alleged "failure to pay her for the shifts that she worked earlier in the weekend." She claims that this upset him. Allegedly, he "slapped her in the face in front of other dancers and customers on the floor of the club."
Floyd Mayweather Sued Over Alleged Gentleman's Club Confrontation
Woodward says she then broke down in tears and headed toward the club's locker room area. She alleges that Mayweather followed her and that the two of them ended up having a discussion. Woodward claims to have told him that she "had a problem" with how he allegedly slapped her. At this point, she alleges that he told her "she could not 'take a joke.'" Ultimately, Woodward alleges that she was fired from the club.
Another woman named Brittany Strauss has also joined Woodward a plaintiff in the lawsuit. On top of the alleged assault, the two of them allege that the club failed to pay them minimum wages and withheld some of their tips. They're suing Mayweather and his sister Deltricia Howard, seeking backpay and unspecified damages. A rep for Mayweather, Felton Newell, told The Athletic this week that he "vehemently denies the allegations." What do you think of Floyd Mayweather getting sued for allegedly slapping an exotic dancer in the face? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
