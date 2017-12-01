Shantel Jackson
- RelationshipsShantel Jackson Reveals Why She & Nelly Broke UpShantel Jackson recently explained why she and Nelly broke up.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsNelly & Longtime Girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, Have Broken UpShantel Jackson says she and Nelly have broken up.By Cole Blake
- MusicTeyana Taylor Celebrates "Maxim" Cover With Chris Brown, Offset, Clermont Twins & MoreAfter the party, the singer explained how she "f*cked" her husband Iman Shumpert "outta his air max 95's."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureShantel Jackson Drops Her Assault & Theft Lawsuit Against Ex Floyd Mayweather: ReportShe allegedly dropped the complaint accusing the rapper of stealing millions of dollars in jewelry from her after their breakup. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsNelly Reveals He's "Working Toward" Engagement To Shantel JacksonThe rapper says that he wouldn't "want [his] life to not have Shantel in it."By Erika Marie
- MusicNelly Impersonated By Girlfriend Shantel Jackson With "Dilemma" IG ClipNelly might want to hide his clothes because his girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, took fans on a trip down memory lane with "Dilemma."By Erika Marie
- Beef50 Cent Simultaneously Praises & Trolls Nelly For Dating Mayweather Jr.'s Ex50 Cent just couldn't help himself.By Aron A.
- MusicNelly Settles Sexual Assault Case With Jane Doe In EnglandCase closed. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNelly's GF Requests To Be Dropped From Sexual Assault Lawsuit By Jane DoeShantel Jackson doesn't believe she did anything wrong. By Chantilly Post
- GossipFloyd Mayweather's Ex-GF Claims She Recorded His Calls Out Of Safety Concerns: ReportShantel Jackson admitted that she recorded calls with Mayweather without him knowing.By Aron A.
- Music4th Of July Photo Round-Up: Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Nelly, & MoreCelebrities showed just how they were enjoying their Independence Day.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Shares Sweet Moments With Youngest Son Sire: "This Guy Is Part Two"The rapper took a break from trolling other celebrities.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Gives Floyd Mayweather Advice About Ex's Stolen Items Accusations50 thinks it would just be easier if Mayweather paid off his ex.By Erika Marie
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's Ex Claims He Stole $3M In JewelryShantel Jackson claims Floyd took millions in jewelry. By Kyle Rooney
- MusicNelly Says Sexual Assault Accuser "Is Doing A Severe Disservice To Women"He claims he's been fully cooperative with the investigation.By Erika Marie
- MusicShantel Jackson Seemingly Unbothered By Having To Prove Alibi ClaimsShantel Jackson's got jokes.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNelly’s Rape Accuser Wants Girlfriend To Prove She Was "At Those Venues" During AssaultMonique Greene wants proof of Shantel Jackson's claims. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNelly's Rape Accuser Wants Defamation Case Dropped Because Her Story Is TrueMonique Greene is still going forward with her claim.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNelly's Girlfriend Releases Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations: "False Claims"Nelly's girlfriend is standing by his side.By Chantilly Post
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Sues Ex-GF Shantel Jackson For StealingFloyd sues ex for allegedly using his credit cards.By Kyle Rooney