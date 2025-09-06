Young Thug Mourns Lil Keed And Disses His YSL Affiliates While "Big And Mack" Snippet Surfaces

Young Thug Performs At L'Eden By Perrier-Jouët In Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 06: Rapper Young Thug attends L'Eden by Perrier-Jouët on December 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët)
Young Thug's "Big And Mack" snippet appears to tribute two friends whom he respected a lot more than some off his YSL crew.

Young Thug seemingly only has a few people around him that he truly respects. That's at least how these leaked jail calls are making it look anyway. But even with them all taking place a couple of years ago at least, he's doubling down on keeping his circle tight.

The YSL boss is wearing his emotions on his sleeve on his X account, showing love to the late Lil Keed while taking a petty shot at the rest of the crew in the process. "I should’ve cherished him more then u n****s [broken heart emoji]," he captioned his post with a black and white portrait shot of Keed.

He passed away at the age of 24 and quite suddenly so in May 2022. No one knew what his cause of death was for several months, sadly. It wasn't until January 2023 that we learned Lil Keed had eosinophilia, which means someone possesses a "higher than normal level of eosinophils." Those are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. 

Elsewhere, Thug paid homage yesterday as well to two friends supposedly by the names of "Big" and "Mack." "I no these 2 would understand me [broken heart emoji]," he expressed next to photo seemingly of them.

Young Thug Beefs

Per ThuggerDaily, a snippet from Young Thug named after these two surfaced earlier today. It's a melodic and heartfelt track, with some emotional singing from the luminary as well. Interestingly, it seemingly samples R. Kelly's "I Wish."

Presumably, this is a track that has a chance to land on UY SCUTI, Thug's first solo album since BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. However, that remains speculation right now. Another that has potential to appear on the record is "Closing Arguments."

Conversely, it's a much more venomous song as it targets names like Gunna, YSL Woody, and others for allegedy being "rats." In the snippet, he stands by what he did during the trial. "You can’t compare no n**** to me, bro. N****s real rats round this motherf*cker. Yeah, n****, I did what I did, trying my best to help my motherf*cking brother get out the situation he was in, n****. I have no regrets. But don’t get it confused, don’t get it f*cked up — ain’t no rat in me at all, kid."

