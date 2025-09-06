Young Thug seemingly only has a few people around him that he truly respects. That's at least how these leaked jail calls are making it look anyway. But even with them all taking place a couple of years ago at least, he's doubling down on keeping his circle tight.

The YSL boss is wearing his emotions on his sleeve on his X account, showing love to the late Lil Keed while taking a petty shot at the rest of the crew in the process. "I should’ve cherished him more then u n****s [broken heart emoji]," he captioned his post with a black and white portrait shot of Keed.

He passed away at the age of 24 and quite suddenly so in May 2022. No one knew what his cause of death was for several months, sadly. It wasn't until January 2023 that we learned Lil Keed had eosinophilia, which means someone possesses a "higher than normal level of eosinophils." Those are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell.

Elsewhere, Thug paid homage yesterday as well to two friends supposedly by the names of "Big" and "Mack." "I no these 2 would understand me [broken heart emoji]," he expressed next to photo seemingly of them.

Young Thug Beefs

Per ThuggerDaily, a snippet from Young Thug named after these two surfaced earlier today. It's a melodic and heartfelt track, with some emotional singing from the luminary as well. Interestingly, it seemingly samples R. Kelly's "I Wish."

Presumably, this is a track that has a chance to land on UY SCUTI, Thug's first solo album since BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. However, that remains speculation right now. Another that has potential to appear on the record is "Closing Arguments."