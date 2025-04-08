News
elkan
Music
Producer Of Drake's "NOKIA" Buys His Mom A Car Amid The Song's Success
Drake's "NOKIA" has only continued to dominate on the charts and in terms of sales so Elkan, the producer, decided to spoil his mother.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 08, 2025
