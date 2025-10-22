Lizzo Sued Over Unreleased Song Featuring Sydney Sweeney Reference

Lizzo performs at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 24, 2023. The show is one of many she'll perform throughout the year as part of her Special 2our. Diannie Chavez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In August, Lizzo teased a song featuring a reference to Sydney Sweeney's "good jeans" American Eagle ad scandal.

Back in August, Lizzo took to social media to tease a new song. In it, she poked fun at Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad scandal, which earned the Euphoria actress a tremendous amount of backlash. "Fat a**, pretty face with the titties / B*tch I got good genes like I'm Sydney," Lizzo rapped.

While the song has not been released, she's now facing legal repercussions for it thanks to GRC Trust. The group filed a lawsuit against the songstress yesterday (October 21) for alleged copyright infringement. The lawsuit alleges that she profited off an unlicensed sample of “Win or Lose (We Tried),” a song recorder by Sam Dees in the 70s.

“We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit," Lizzo's team told Billboard in a statement. "To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetized, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song.”

Lizzo Lawsuit
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, gives a speech before Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. David Rodriguez Muno / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of the lawsuit comes just weeks after Lizzo vented about copyright laws on Gillie and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. At the time, she argued that they were "policing Black art."

"The first time people started sampling was who? It was rappers in the ’80s and ’90s," she explained. "They were sampling records because they didn’t have access to big studios, they didn’t grow up learning how to play bass and stuff like that. They created the genre of hip-hop through sampling records in their parents’ vinyls and stuff. There were no sampling laws back then. It was all a free-for-all. So they was just outside, just like, ‘OK, this is just what it is.’ And then hip-hop was born, and it was this beautiful thing."

"I just feel like the theft of it all, putting theft on Black culture, that’s the part that kind of turns me off," she continued. "Hip-hop’s medium was sampling. Sampling is a Black art that bred hip-hop. Hip-hop was born from sampling. And now sampling is synonymous with theft."

