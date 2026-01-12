Lizzo has already settled a lawsuit over her unreleased track, “I’m Going Til October." She originally shared it on social media to poke fun at Sydney Sweeney’s viral American Eagle ad last year. The plaintiff, GRC Trust, accused Lizzo of alleged copyright infringement. They claimed she profited off an unlicensed sample of Sam Dees' song, “Win or Lose (We Tried)."

In a new court filing obtained by Billboard, the two sides said that a “settlement in principle to resolve all claims at issue in the action has been reached.” Neither party disclosed specific details of the settlement agreement.

Lizzo's team previously described the lawsuit as a "surprise," considering she never released "I'm Going Til October" as an official track. In turn, it would have been much harder to prove she truly profited from it. “We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit," Lizzo's team told Billboard in a statement at the time. "To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetized, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song.”

Lawyers for GRC Trust countered: "It is antiquated to claim that a song is not ‘released’ when it is streamed through TikTok – one of the largest musical platforms in the world – to the public."

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Campaign

On Lizzo's unreleased song, she raps: “No kizzy, he ain’t got no business being with me. Fat ass pretty face with the titties. Bitch, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.” The line is a reference to Sweeney promoting American Eagle jeans. In doing so, she used a play on the words "jeans" and "genes." The campaign caused a ton of controversy when advertisements began airing in 2025.

In other news, the "I’m Going Til October" lawsuit came shortly after Lizzo had criticized copyright laws around sampling during an appearance on Gillie and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.