Lizzo Settles Lawsuit Over Her Song Joking About Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad

BY Cole Blake
Entertainment: 2024 Grammy Awards
Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lizzo presents the award for best R&amp;B Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Neither Lizzo nor GRC Trust provided further details about the terms of the settlement they reached on Friday.

Lizzo has already settled a lawsuit over her unreleased track, “I’m Going Til October." She originally shared it on social media to poke fun at Sydney Sweeney’s viral American Eagle ad last year. The plaintiff, GRC Trust, accused Lizzo of alleged copyright infringement. They claimed she profited off an unlicensed sample of Sam Dees' song, “Win or Lose (We Tried)."

In a new court filing obtained by Billboard, the two sides said that a “settlement in principle to resolve all claims at issue in the action has been reached.” Neither party disclosed specific details of the settlement agreement.

Lizzo's team previously described the lawsuit as a "surprise," considering she never released "I'm Going Til October" as an official track. In turn, it would have been much harder to prove she truly profited from it. “We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit," Lizzo's team told Billboard in a statement at the time. "To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetized, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song.”

Lawyers for GRC Trust countered: "It is antiquated to claim that a song is not ‘released’ when it is streamed through TikTok – one of the largest musical platforms in the world – to the public."

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Campaign

On Lizzo's unreleased song, she raps: “No kizzy, he ain’t got no business being with me. Fat ass pretty face with the titties. Bitch, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.” The line is a reference to Sweeney promoting American Eagle jeans. In doing so, she used a play on the words "jeans" and "genes." The campaign caused a ton of controversy when advertisements began airing in 2025.

In other news, the "I’m Going Til October" lawsuit came shortly after Lizzo had criticized copyright laws around sampling during an appearance on Gillie and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.

"I just feel like the theft of it all, putting theft on Black culture, that’s the part that kind of turns me off," she said on the show. "Hip-hop’s medium was sampling. Sampling is a Black art that bred hip-hop. Hip-hop was born from sampling. And now sampling is synonymous with theft."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
