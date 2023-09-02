Nick Cannon Pokes Fun At His Parenting Skills By Recreating “Dance Flick” Scene With Bri Triesi

Sometimes Nick Cannon is able to laugh at the number of children he has. At the time of writing, Cannon has 12 children and has caught some flak in the past for various things related to this. However, the actor and musician has also often taken the hate in stride. This can be most recently seen in a video he posted with Bri Tiesi, the Selling Sunset star and mother of Cannon’s son Legendary Love.

The skit in question is a recreation of the “Deadbeat Dad” scene from the 2009 Wayans comedy, Dance Flick. The film is a parody of the dance film genre and pokes fun at everything from Footloose to Step Up! to reality dance competitions. The joke in the “Deadbeat Dad” scene is pretty funny in the original film. Shawn Wayans’ character arrives at the home of his baby mama to “pick up his son”. He proceeds to pick up the child and then immediately puts him down again, saying he’ll be back next week to do it again. The Cannon-Triesi is…not as funny. Namely, because it’s a TikTok lip-sync where neither person is in time with the audio. Many people online were also less than impressed.

Cannon And Triesi Struggle With Humor

However, this is actually the second skit Cannon and Triesi have posted this week that has received less than favorable reviews. Earlier this week, the pair posted a skit entitled “Money”, which features Cannon accidentally setting fire to Triesi’s bedroom after he finds her phone screen distracting while trying to sleep. The whole is very TikTok skit humor in nature – with the punchline being unclear and the pair’s acting ability to being able to sell the joke very well.

While some die-hard fans supported the skit, many people were less than impressed. “I tried to enjoy this and find humor… I tried,” one user wrote in the video’s comment section. “The meaning of funny has really been watered down,” another person wrote. While another person said, “What’s funny about this?” Now arguably 0-2 for on the skits, it might be time for Cannon to retire the comedy for a little while, at least until he can do a remedial acting course and maybe take some comedy writing classes.

