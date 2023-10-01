Gunna Flexes New Muscular Look In New Backstage Photos

Gunna's fitness journey appears to be going well. The rapper was looking buff and toned in new backstage photos shared online. The progress that Gunna has made in his public weight loss journey is very clear as he poses with regular producer Turbo. Gunna's new physique is very clear thanks to his tight tank top.

However, his secret to weight loss may be a surprising one. The rapper recently revealed that sex has been key to his fitness journey. In a recent conversation with TMZ, he explained that powerlifting and getting down have been the two main activities that have spurred his recent endeavors to get back in shape. While we can't speak to the sex part, the impact of the powerlifting is more than clear.

Gunna Rocks "Free Jeffrey" Sign In LA

Elsewhere, Gunna once again flashed a "Free Jeffrey" sign at one of his shows. The most recent instance came at a show the rapper did in LA this weekend. It was part of a sold-out performance at the YouTube Theater as Gunna's fans flocked back to his return to performing. The shows in LA were the final part of his A Gift & A Curse tour.

He also opened his show in New York last month, the first since his jail release, with a similar visual. Performing at the Barclay Center, Gunna opened the show with a large "Free Jeffery" sign lit up. Young Thug's legal name is Jeffrey Williams Jr. While many fans were over the moon to see Gunna return to the stage, not everyone was happy. Gunna is still carrying a lot of stigma over the plea deal he took in the YSL RICO case. Gunna's December 2022 jail release came after he took a plea deal and acknowledged that YSL was a criminal gang. Furthermore, his sentence would be completely terminated after completing community service. This has led many to label the rapper as a rat and a coward. These people believe that he sold out Thug and the other members of YSL.

