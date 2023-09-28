Gunna Shows Love To Fans Blasting His Music In Traffic

Gunna has been on a roll over these past few months. Overall, his album A Gift & A Curse has proven to be one of the biggest hits of the entire year. Although some decided to boycott the artist due to Young Thug's situation, others have thrown their support behind him. At the end of the day, his project was simply too good to ignore. There were tons of amazing tracks throughout, and there were also some viral hits that are still getting lots of plays.

Some albums tend to suffer from a scenario in which they seem to be doing well on the charts, but no one is actually playing the songs in real life. Well, this phenomenon is not the case when it comes to Gunna. Instead, it seems like people in real life are enjoying the project quite a bit. In fact, the artist actually caught a group of individuals rocking out to his album, in their car. In the video below, you can see exactly what we mean.

Gunna In The Car

The two young men in the car were listening to "rodeo dr" off of the new album. Overall, this is a song that a lot of people have praised, so it should be no surprise that these men are fans of it. Gunna was in his own vehicle and took a video of fellow motorists jamming out to the song. They both were in a bit of traffic, so it was the perfect time to take out the phone and film the encounter. Ultimately, it seemed like everyone involved was having a very good time.

