Gunna Dodges Street Interview In Awkward Clip: Watch

Sometimes, celebrities just want to be left alone... in fact, that's probably how they feel most of the time. Still, they often have to put on a smile for the cameras and play along, although they occasionally just make their reluctance clear. Interestingly enough, Gunna just proved that you can do that while still being polite to a fan in a new, albeit awkward clip. One interviewer walked up to him with his phone and asked him about his fit. The clip abruptly cuts off before going into another question from the recorder, which indicates that either someone cut his response or Wunna just didn't give one.

Of course the College Park MC dripped down; he recently attended New York Fashion Week. Whether he talked about his fit or ignored the fan is a question we might never know. Moreover, that edit could've saved the interviewer a bit of embarrassment, but it's still clear from his dejected walk that Gunna wasn't interested in talking. Before leaving, the recorder praised his single "fukumean" and his Barclays show, for which he looked back and said "Thank you."

Gunna & Street Interviewer Share Semi-Awkward Moment: Watch

Considering all the drama, gossip, and vulture-circling that's dogged the 30-year-old as of late, it's understandable that he's averse to the media, be it big or small. There's still a lot of debate around his role in the YSL RICO case, with neither side letting up for the other. Regardless of all that, Gunna continues to find massive success and cultivate his die-hard fanbase. For example, the aforementioned "fukumean" overtook Drake's "Search & Rescue" as the most streamed rap song of the year in the United States.

Meanwhile, the day that the Drip Season hitmaker returns for an interview or other media appearance will be a massive one. People are as curious as ever about the personal stories within the YSL RICO case, as exploitative as some find that to be. It's one of the most important developments in the genre this decade, but Gunna is not letting it define him. For more news and the latest updates on the trap rapper, check back in with HNHH.

