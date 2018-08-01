muscles
- MusicGunna Flexes New Muscular Look In New Backstage PhotosGunna is looking buff af right now.By Ben Mock
- SportsThe Rock's Muscles Astound As He Shows Off Impressive Build & "Black Adam" RegimenDwayne "The Rock" Johnson's muscular thighs stole the show in his latest Instagram photo, as he details his training regimen ahead of the "Black Adam" film.By Joe Abrams
- GramBig Sean Flexes His Gains In Shirtless Workout PhotosThe rapper debuted the new photos in before and after format as a reminder to himself, "to keep this sh*t up."By Madusa S.
- MoviesJamie Foxx Confirms Mike Tyson Biopic Underway, Shows Off TransformationJamie Foxx confirmed that his Mike Tyson biopic is officially underway after years of anticipation and showed off his transformation into the ripped boxer.By Lynn S.
- GramGucci Mane Shows Off Insane Six Pack In Before & After Fitness Transformation PhotosGucci has come a long way on his fitness journey.By Lynn S.
- MusicCardi B Shares Photos Of Her Fit Bod Back In Her Stripper DaysCardi with the braids! By Noah C
- GramBig Sean Looks Insanely Jacked In Return To Social MediaBig Sean is back and he's been working out like crazy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGet Ripped Like 50 Cent, With His Personal Trainer-Shared Workout PlanYou too can be shredded like Fiddy if you just do a lil' bit of this, a lil' bit of that.By hnhh
- EntertainmentWill Smith Can't Feel Some Muscles In His Body, But Still Encourages Ice BathsWhatever you say, Will.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Sonic The Hedgehog" Live Action Movie Poster Causes Confusion & Dismay From FansNot everyone's sold on a live Sonic. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentArnold Schwarzenegger’s Love Child Joseph Baena Looks Like Dad As He Lifts Insane WeightsHeavy lifting runs in the family. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMark Wahlberg Gets Equinox Gym To Open Early For Him To WorkoutWahlberg flexes his power, and his muscle. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLogic Compares Photos From "Last Year" & Now To Show Crazy Muscle GainsBobby Biceps is out in full force in Logic's latest photo.By Alex Zidel