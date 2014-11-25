drums
- MusicTravis Barker Covers Gunna's "fukumean" On The Drums With Finesse: WatchRather than replicate the drum pattern of the song itself, the pop-punk icon chose to emulate Wunna's rap flow and add his own flair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAnderson .Paak Tapped By BTS To Drum During Their "Yet To Come" Performance: WatchThe 36-year-old previously expressed his desire to work with BTS; looks like he made his dreams come true.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Honors Nipsey Hussle With Drumming SessionMGK is no stranger to method acting. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Destroys Fan's Autograph After Signing ItMGK trashed a drum head that a fan asked him to sign.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEvidence Claims Kanye West Merely Added "Get By" Drums To "Last Call" BeatKanye West's legacy as a producer is being challenged by a former collaborator. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBruno Mars Pays Homage To Cardi B On 24K Magic TourCardi B may have left the 24K Magic Tour, but Bruno Mars is making sure her presence remains felt. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAnderson .Paak's "Bubblin' Remix" Gets A Kaytranada RetouchThe Busta Rhymes assisted-remix premiered on BBC Radio 1.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott's Dad Taught DJ Premier How To Play The DrumsTravis Scott's father and uncle played an important role in DJ Premier's success. By Chantilly Post
- MusicHip Hop Remembers Iconic "Funky Drummer" Clyde StubblefieldClyde Stubblefield, James Brown's drummer and creator of the "Funky Drummer" breakbeat, passed away at 73.By Danny Schwartz
- Original Content10 Frequently Sampled Records In Hip-HopA break down of records that have been sampled quite often through out hip-hop.By Shirley Ju