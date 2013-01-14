Dhruva Balram deleted
<b>Contributor</b> Dhruva fell in love with hip-hop after his first listen of Eminem's verbal venom on The Marshall Mathers LP. Fast forward fifteen years later and this journalist and aspiring novelist critiques and discusses the entire genre in his free time after spending the last fifteen years obsessively listening to it while breaking down the influence hip-hop has had on a whole generation of people and pop culture. An opinionated person, it's hard to change his views but Dhruva is always open to listen to any artist before deciding on their value.
- ReviewsTory Lanez's "Memories Don't Die" ReviewTory Lanez's confidence comes full circle on "Memories Don't Die." By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentHow Hip-Hop Has Permeated Pop CultureFrom what was initially a neighbourhood-based cultural practice, Hip-Hop has permeated societal culture in an unprecedented way. Hip-Hop extended it's boundaries before breaking them down entirely to accept any and everyone; gender, economic class and race extinguished as the genre's influence washed over society and in a way, unified a diverse group of people. By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ReviewsReview: ScHoolboy Q's "Oxymoron""Oxymoron", the third studio album by ScHoolboy Q, makes you want to blast it, driving around in your whip with the windows down, blunt in hand, chilling with the boys. It's the kind of album that you rarely get; the no-holds-barred rap where ScHoolboy goes wild on rhymes that come straight, unfiltered from his mind into the mic.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentBest Album Covers Of 2013HNHH selects our ten favorite album/mixtape covers of the past year, ranked in order. By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentTop Beefs Of 2013HNHH gives you an overview of the biggest hip-hop beefs of the year 2013.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentHottest Music Videos Of 2013HNHH counts down the top 25 videos of 2013By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ReviewsReview: Childish Gambino's "Because The Internet"As a standalone concept album, Because The Internet is exceptional, but the accompanying script and visuals elevate it to an artistic level far beyond the music. By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ReviewsReview: Eminem's "Marshall Mathers LP 2"The Marshall Mathers LP 2 is the sober Eminem’s strongest project to date, and though it’ll inevitably be compared to his previous works, it’s a radically different direction for the Detroit emcee. Eminem has definitely aged and matured, but the question remains: has his maturity caused him succumb to the mainstream instead of shaping it to suit his needs? By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ReviewsReview: Danny Brown's "Old"Danny Brown's "Old" is arguably one of the year’s best albums. By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ReviewsReview: Cassie's "Rockabyebaby""Rockabyebaby" is a well-produced album by Cassie that showcases her ability to not just sing but mix in rhymes with her vocals. Surprisingly good for a mixtape, the anticipation for her new album is now at an all-time high.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentHNHH's Most Anticipated Summer AlbumsThe first quarter of the year passed with barely a recognizable album drop but with Kid Cudi and Ghostface Killah releasing albums on the same day, HNHH decided to look at the Most Anticipated Albums of the Summer.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ReviewsReview: Tyga's "Hotel California"Hotel California marks a point of transition in Tyga's career - he explores the unknown vulnerability of his emotions while maintaining the braggadocio style that he's best known for.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ReviewsReview: Tyler, The Creator's "Wolf"Wolf, Tyler, the Creator's third solo album, offers a glimpse of what goes on in his head. It's all over the place but somehow remains cohesive, artistic and meaningful, and is a step in the right direction for the twenty-two year old. By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ListsIt's Yo Birthday: Tyler, The Creator's Twenty Top TracksIn honor of his 22nd birthday, HNHH has broken down twenty of Tyler, the Creator's top tracks.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ListsIt's Yo Birthday: Dr. Dre's Top TracksHNHH breaks down Dr. Dre's top solo and collaborative tracks.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ListsIt's Yo Birthday: 25 Lupe Fiasco TracksToday marks Lupe Fiasco's birthday and with it, HNHH wanted to showcase some of his most popular tracks. As this list counts down, feel free to add your favorites in the comments below.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentIt's Yo Birthday: Gucci Mane's Top TracksIn honor of his 33rd birthday, HNHH has broken down some of Gucci Mane's top tracks.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- IndustryInternet Phenoms: Flash In The Pan Or Here To Stay?With the recent hype surrounding Macklemore, HNHH wanted to revisit the top Internet phenomenons that were flashes in the pan. Will Macklemore succumb to the same fate?By Dhruva Balram deleted
- SongsIt's Yo Birthday: Big Boi's Top Solo TracksBig Boi, one half of the legendary Outkast duo, turns 38 today, and HNHH takes a look at his best solo work.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentIt's Yo Birthday: 30 Best Kid Cudi TracksKid Cudi celebrates his 29th birthday today and in honour of the Cleveland native, HNHH has listed his 30 best tracks.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentIt's Yo Birthday: Rick Ross EditionWilliam Leonard Roberts II turns 37 today, and HNHH is honoring The Bawse by listing his 25 best tracks.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentIt's Yo Birthday: Lil Jon's Top Ten TracksJonathan Smith aka Lil Jon turns 42 today. In honour of the King of Crunks birthday, we've put together a list of his biggest hits. By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentIt's Yo Birthday: 15 Best Alicia Keys TracksAlicia Augello Cook, known professionally as Alicia Keys, is a pioneer of R&B revival. As she turns 32 today, HNHH decided to break down 15 of her best tracks in honor of the singer's success. By Dhruva Balram deleted
- NewsFabolous Discusses Lil Wayne's Reaction To "So NY"Fabolous spoke about having no hard feelings toward Young Money rapper, Lil Wayne in a recent interview with MTV news.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentIt's Yo Birthday: 25 Best Mac Miller TracksIn honor of his 21st birthday, HNHH decided to break down Mac Miller's 25 best tracks.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- Original ContentIt's Yo Birthday: Remembering Aaliyah (Special Edition)On what would have been her 34th birthday, we look back at some of Aaliyah's best tracks from her time at the top.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- ReviewsReview: Ace Hood's "Starvation 2"Keeping the hunger going, "Starvation 2" portrays Ace Hood's growth, while touching on various subject matter; from politics to personal tragedy - but all pointing towards bigger and better projects in the near future.By Dhruva Balram deleted