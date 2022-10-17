Swizz Beatz just declared his plan to open a pop-up roller skating rink in Saudi Arabia.

In 2021, the Bronx-born producer set up his Good Intentions creative agency, and the roller rink is one of the first of many significant projects Swizz has lined up for the coming years. The impending pop-up will be located in the city of AlUla with the fitting title, AlUla On Wheels.

Swizz Beatz attends the Los Angeles premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

With the venue’s central theme being that of early hip-hop culture there will be various concerts and DJ performances at the rink, all of which will be hand-picked by the legendary super-producer himself.

Swizz shared some additional insight into the project with Page Six, saying, “If you know me, you know I love roller skating. There is no other feeling quite like the energy of a skating rink. Bringing the first immersive roller skating experience to AlUla is an incredible honor.”

“To merge roller skating and local culture… at this ancient, and almost mythical location is really special,” he continued.

“AlUla on Wheels is the ultimate expression of feel-good nostalgia, To bring the world’s freshest music and all-star talent to an open-air skate rink in the ancient city is a dream come true.”

The pop-up will take place at the same time as the city’s Wellness Festival, which the skate rink event is declared to be a part of. Described as “an immersive sound skating experience,” AlUla On Wheels will last until October 22, providing three full weekends of skating and hip-hop music to the mystical Saudi Arabian city.

Swizz Beatz attends the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) “Place for Peace” at Gotham Hall on September 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative)

In other news, Swizz just recently settled his lawsuit against the video-sharing app, Triller. Read more on that here, and visit HNHH later for more updates on all your favorite hip-hop stars.

[Via]