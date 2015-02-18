business venture
- Original ContentKiller Mike's Business Ventures Outside Of MusicKiller Mike has expanded his repertoire into business ventures outside of music.ByWyatt Westlake2.8K Views
- LifeBeyoncé Hints At New Business Venture In The Hair IndustryQueen B looks identical to Blue Ivy in the throwback photo she shared from her mother's salon.ByHayley Hynes1.6K Views
- Pop CultureSwizz Beatz's Latest Project Is A Hip-Hop Roller Rink In Saudi ArabiaThe legendary producer is bringing the first skating rink to AlUla in the city’s history.ByBalen Mautone1.6K Views
- MusicCardi B To Launch Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream Called "WhipShots"Cardi B's "WhipShots" business venture is set to launch in December.ByJoshua Robinson5.3K Views
- Pop CultureMaster P To Design Black-Owned Supercars With Former Tesla 'Genius'The hip-hop mogul plans to unleash The Nemesis RR, "as the next era of supercars."ByMadusa S.5.3K Views
- RandomSoulja Boy Is Selling Dish Detergent Now: "Everybody Needs Soap"Soulja Boy is now selling dish detergent, and his logic for this questionable business venture is airtight: "Everybody needs soap."ByLynn S.2.4K Views
- Gram50 Cent Teases His Next Massive Business Venture With Braggadocios Post50 Cent is always getting his money right.ByAlexander Cole13.6K Views
- EntertainmentKourtney Kardashian Poses Nude To Promote New Project "Poosh"Kourtney Kardashian uses a teacup to cover up her modesty.ByAlex Zidel10.0K Views
- EntertainmentMark Whalberg Takes A Walk On The Wild Side, Buys Chevrolet DealershipMarky Mark is making moves. ByBrynjar Chapman11.3K Views
- TechPusha T Launches New Hip Hop App Called "Heir"Pusha T is making his foray into the tech world.ByAron A.17.0K Views
- LifeKFC & Taco Bell Sign $200 Million Deal With GrubhubThis is some big news for fans of the joint fast-food chain. ByDavid Saric3.3K Views
- MusicLupe Fiasco Reportedly Launches Production Company In Hong KongLupe Fiasco is starting a new production company in Hong Kong.ByKevin Goddard3.9K Views
- LifeRick Ross Buys Checkers Restaurant Franchise In Carol City, FloridaMove over WingStop, Rick Ross is also the owner of a Checkers fast-food restaurant in Florida.ByKevin Goddard23.1K Views
- TVTyler, The Creator Is Getting His Own Internet TV ChannelTyler, The Creator is planning to take over the airwaves with this new business venture.ByKevin Goddard8.5K Views