Lil Mabu Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Lil Mabu, the New York-based rapper, has amassed a net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born Matthew DeLuca on April 4, 2005, Mabu embarked on his journey into the music scene with a blend of trap and Brooklyn drill, captivating audiences with his unique style and raw talent.

Early Life & Education

Growing up in New York City, Mabu attended the prestigious Collegiate School, where he honed his academic skills alongside his passion for music. Despite personal tragedy, losing his older brother in a townhouse collapse, Mabu persevered, graduating in 2023 before venturing to Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, to pursue higher education.

Music Career

Mabu's ascent in the rap scene began in 2018, but it was in 2020 that he garnered widespread recognition with his breakout track, "Miss Me." This marked the genesis of a string of hits, including "No Snitching," a collaboration with Dusty Locane that gained traction on TikTok, catapulting Mabu further into the limelight.

In mid-2022, Mabu dropped his debut mixtape, "Double M's," setting the stage for a series of successful ventures. Collaborations with the likes of DD Osama on "Throw" and Chrisean Rock on "Mr. Take Ya B*tch" further showcased Mabu's versatility and cemented his status as a rising star in the rap community.

“Mathematical Disrespect”

However, it was the spring of 2023 that saw Mabu's commercial breakthrough with "Mathematical Disrespect." The track's viral success on TikTok propelled it to the upper echelons of the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant milestone in Mabu's career. Not content with resting on his laurels, Mabu continued to push boundaries, dropping singles like "Rich Scholar" and "At What Cost?" before unleashing the hit "Teach Me How To Drill" with Fivio Foreign.

Conclusion

As Mabu continues to evolve as an artist, his net worth serves as a testament to his dedication and perseverance. With a promising future ahead, he remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of hip-hop, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and inspiring fans worldwide.

In conclusion, Lil Mabu's net worth stands at $1 million, reflecting not only his financial success but also his influence and impact on the music industry. From humble beginnings to chart-topping hits, Mabu's journey is a testament to the power of talent, hard work, and determination in achieving success in the competitive realm of rap music.