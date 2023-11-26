Summer Walker's Hourglass Figure Is Curvier Than Ever In Tight Denim Dress: Video

Despite rumors of a pregnancy that might lead her otherwise, Summer Walker isn't letting anything get in the way of showing off her curves. Moreover, she recently uploaded a video in a tight denim bodysuit that displays her hourglass figure perfectly, and really felt herself in the fit. Of course, the R&B singer usually gets a lot of praise for her style, and it's something that's been a big part of her entire career up until this point. We don't know what she dressed up for, but we're sure she had plenty of fun out on the town or to go to an event of sorts.

Furthermore, it's an aspect of Summer Walker's artistic identity that she always brings to the table, even with the rest of her family. For example, this year, she posed with her three children in The Cat In The Hat-inspired costumes for an adorable photoshoot. Even despite the 27-year-old's relationship issues as of late, she still shows all the love in the world to her circle and prioritizes them along the way. After all, it's one of her constants in her world, and a point of respite from the hassle of her career and place within the industry.

Summer Walker's Figure-Hugging Denim Dress: Watch

On that note, it seems like the Atlanta native might've fully rekindled her romance with BMF star and the son of that series' inspiration, Lil Meech. This caused much debate among her fanbase, given that the two had quite the rocky history with cheating allegations and a pretty fast-moving public presentation. Regardless of that, Summer Walker seems to want to keep her circle tight, and do the best for the sake of her kids. It's an admirable sentiment, and hopefully one that doesn't cause further problems or stresses down the line.

Meanwhile, folks like Sukihana expressed support for reconciled romance, so if they're just seeing each other and hadn't fully reconnected, maybe that outspoken approval will push that forward. Maybe the "Girls Need Love" hitmaker just needs a little more time to marinate on that. We'll happily wait, especially if she keeps giving us great looks like these. For more news and the latest updates on Summer Walker, keep checking in with HNHH.

