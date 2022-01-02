hourglass figure
- StreetwearSummer Walker's Hourglass Figure Is Curvier Than Ever In Tight Denim Dress: VideoThe R&B singer is not letting any pregnancy rumors get in the way of her fits, which she could pull off in any state.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeMegan Fox Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Teeny Black BikiniYung Miami isn't the only one acting bad on Instagram this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Hourglass Figure Looks Phenomenal In "Lady In Red" Tour Outfit: PhotosApart from performing in New York this week, the R&B starlet also dropped by "The Breakfast Club" to chew out DJ Envy.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBeyoncé Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In New IVY PARK Collection PhotosThe 40-year-old recently posed alongside her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi for an IVY PARK campaign video.By Hayley Hynes