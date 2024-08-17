Tinashe Delivers Part Two Of Her Trilogy & Her Seventh Album "Quantum Baby"

Tinashe has once again been having a stellar stretch in her career. In 2023, the Lexington, Kentucky native put out a handful of addicting singles, those being sexually charged "Needs" and the pulsing "Talk To Me Nice". Both went onto be promotional release for her eventual sixth album, BB/ANG3L . Easily one of her most consistent and concise records to date, it's laid the groundwork for what she's set out to do in 2024. Sure, the project was just seven cuts and 20 minutes, but sometimes, less is more. Fast forward to April 12 and Tinashe would go onto to drop her most viral single since 2014's "2 On" with "Nasty" . The track has received some backlash, as most popular songs do.

But here, the R&B/pop balladeer seemed to blend those two genres to perfection like never before. The track hooks you right away with her trippy repetition of "I've been a nasty girl, nasty / I've been a nasty girl, nasty". Then, when the simple but addicting drum pattern kicks in and you start dancing to it, it's got you for good and it's not letting go. Quite ironically, Tinashe's new album, Quantum Baby, is quite the opposite of this single. More times than, you are getting more airy and experimental sound palettes. Examples of this include "Cross That Line", "Red Flags", and "Getting No Sleep". Its hard to chose which is better, but Tinashe has another high-quality effort with Quantum Baby. This is now project number two in this ongoing trilogy and it's her seventh album to date. Give it a try with the links below.