Nike Air Max Portal “Racer Blue” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max Portal is set to make waves with its upcoming "Racer Blue" colorway. This new release features a striking black and blue color scheme, designed to catch the eye. The base of the shoe is predominantly black, providing a sleek and versatile foundation. Racer Blue accents highlight various parts of the sneaker, adding a vibrant and dynamic contrast. Small University Gold details further enhance the design, offering a touch of elegance and a pop of color. Performance-wise, the Nike Air Max Portal continues to deliver comfort and support.
The signature visible Air Max unit in the heel provides excellent cushioning, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyday wear. The padded collars and tongues add to the snug fit, while the rubber outsole offers superior traction and durability. Its modern design and versatile colorway make it suitable for various outfits and occasions. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for this exciting new colorway. Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max Portal "Racer Blue," a perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality.
"Racer Blue" Nike Air Max Portal
The sneakers feature a racer blue rubber sole and a matching thick midsole with an air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a racer blue mesh with black leather overlays. Further, a small university gold Nike Swoosh is on the sides as well as the toebox. Finally, more university gold details are located on the tongues and heels.
More Photos
House of Heat reports that the Nike Air Max Portal “Racer Blue” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]