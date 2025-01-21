DaBaby & Big Boogie Declare Why They Are Both "HIM" On Their New Collab

Both rappers are self-confident as can be.

Giving this track some extra Southern flare is producer BandPlay. He's constantly collaborating with Tennessee's hottest acts. Key Glock, Young Dolph (R.I.P.), and NLE Choppa are just a few. For DaBaby, this single comes after the release of his first project in two years with HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? It hit streaming platforms in late September after a slew of loosies and EPs. He also kept the production high with a torrent run of freestyles on YouTube. He had a lot of fans entranced by rapping over extremely popular instrumentals such as the ones for "Like That" Latto's "Big Mama," and "Public Service Announcement." Now it'll be up to DaBaby to follow-up with a strong outing in 2025, and it seems he's ready for the challenge on "HIM."

DaBaby and Big Boogie are ignoring the haters and doubters on their new song, "HIM." This is the first-ever link up between the Cleveland, Ohio-born MC and the Memphis native. On the track, they are gassing themselves up tenfold and encouraging others not to mess with them. "Every time he catch me, I'm heated, hot as Nevada or motherf***in' Phoenix (Hot) / Strapped up like one of them movies when them n****s run in the bank, know it's on me, I keep it (Brrt)." Big Boogie keeps the continuity on his verse, rapping, "Hatin' and real don't mix, ayy (Uh-uh, ayy, ayy, ayy) / Billionaire, baby, a Big Dude, baby, we lit, we poppin' out s***."

