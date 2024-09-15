Doechii's Superstar Potential Grows With Katy Perry Single "I'M HIS, HE'S MINE"

Katy Perry and Doechii make it known that "I'M HIS" and "HE'S MINE".

Doechii has been on the come up for over the last year or so. Even though the TDE roster is stacked, she's managed to remain as one of their most intriguing prospects and this year, she's really breaking through. Just a couple of weeks ago, she dropped off her excellent mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. While it's got some flaws, it showcases that she's got the stuff to be a true superstar. She possesses a lot of charisma, creativity, solid lyricism, as well as crossover appeal thanks to her ability to sing as well. The latter quality is what's allowing Doechii to get on the radar of modern pop hitmaker Katy Perry.

Their new collab, "I'M HIS, HE'S MINE", was previewed at the MTV VMAs this past Wednesday with both of them being able to perform it. If this isn't another step into becoming one of the biggest rappers in the game, we aren't sure what is. Overall, the song may annoy you on its first couple of listens and could come across as a generic pop rap radio hit. But it is growing on us a little bit, but that's mostly thanks to Doechii adding some extra oomph to the single. As for Perry, this represents her third offering from her upcoming seventh album, 143, which is due September 20. Apparently, she's going to be working with more MCs, including 21 Savage and JID, which isn't too surprising given how many of them she's worked with in the past.

"I'M HIS, HE'S MINE" - Katy Perry & Doechii

