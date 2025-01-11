OT7 Quanny & BossMan Dlow's "Bout My Money" Shows We've Been Needing This Duo

2022 is when OT7 Quanny got his professional start in hip-hop. He's considered an underground rapper, and he hails from the historic city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. If you haven't heard a single of his, he grabs inspiration from Chicago drill and Michigan's off-kilter, jittery beats. He meshes them together to create a pretty recognizable sound and he's built a nice fan base off it. With just over 1.5 million monthly listeners, he's still been able to rack up tens of millions of streams on several records. His biggest are "Dog Talk," "New Money," "Virgil," "I Did It" with YTB Fatt, and "Go Getter."
Overall, he's been a nice story, but this could be the year where OT7 Quanny really breaks through. He's clearly shown the ability to make some enjoyable tracks. However, he's yet to drop a full-length project. According to a press release, he's working diligently on a debut and with a fresh calendar ahead, it's the perfect time. If "Bout My Money," a first-time collab with fellow hitmaker BossMan Dlow, is the lead single, then fans are definitely going to be in for a dope LP. Due to how similar their topical focuses and beat selections are, Quanny and Dlow sound like a match made in trap heaven. See what "Bout My Money" is hitting for with the link below.
"Bout My Money" - OT7 Quanny & BossMan Dlow
Quotable Lyrics:
I know one thing, I'm 'bout my money (Yeah)
Jump out at the corner store, left the Wraith runnin' (Yoom)
Candy-green Culli' look like Tylenol (Like Tylenol)
Left wrist got points like I play basketball (Bling)
Bad b****es love me, I can't get 'em off me (I can't get 'em off me)
Breath probably stink, all this dog s*** talkin' (Rrr)
