The podcaster beef was real, sort of, when DJ Akademiks and Rory Farrell were going at it. Akademiks recently visited The Breakfast Club to address his unending controversies and the conversation had to include his insults toward Farrell—specifically, shots fired just one year ago.

DJ Envy asked about a story involving someone showing up at Akademiks’s home and leaving a note in his mailbox. “Yeah, that bum ass n*gga Rory.”

Envy wanted details so he added, “So, you and Rory are beefin’ and he came to your house.” Akademiks denied that any “beef” occurred.

“What’s beef, though? To me, and that’s another thing I realized… If you have a disagreement, but I don’t want you to die. I don’t want to kill you. I don’t threaten your life. But I got some jokes! Maybe I just want to clown your beard or your chain or whatever the case is.”

“So, I’m clowning these guys, it was Rory and this other dude named Milly Mal or whatever,” Akademiks said of Jamil “Mal” Clay. He explained that it was when Rory and Mal were still on The Joe Budden Podcast. He knew that his “jokes” would elicit some response and expected that they would tease him back.

“Didn’t respond over a while, so I’m over here, I’m havin’ a good time,” he continued. “I show up one time to my mailbox, see a Hallmark card and it had like, some very interesting notation, like, ‘Hey, Happy Boss Day.’ I was calling these dudes ‘workers’ and ‘stooges’ for a long time. They signed the thing, it says, ‘Oh, sincerely a stooge.'”

Akademiks claimed that at the time, he had tension with so many people, including Meek Mill, he wasn’t even sure who sent the note. Yet, after he looked at his security camera footage, Akademiks claimed that he saw Farrell pull up to his mailbox. He also said that Farrell tweeted his zip code, confirming that he knows where Akademiks lived.

Charlamagne Tha God chimed in with, “Y’all n*ggas is gangstas!”

