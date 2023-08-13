Vanessa Bryant Attends Pau Gasol’s Hall Of Fame Ceremony, Meets Up With La La Anthony

Vanessa Bryant attended the NBA Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Saturday night in support of her late husband Kobe Bryant’s teammate, Pau Gasol, as well as other former NBA stars. Other inductees included Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, and more.

At the event, she rocked a shining gold, form-fitting, long-sleeved gown complimented by matching hoop earrings and bracelets on her right wrist. She shared several pictures of the outfit on Instagram and also posed with Gasol for a photo.

Vanessa Bryant With Pau Gasol

When speaking on stage, Gasol took the time to pay tribute to the late Lakers legend with whom he won two NBA championships. “That’s where I got to know the person who elevated my game like no other, who taught me what it took to win at the highest level, who showed me how hard you have to work and the mentality you needed to have in order to be the best, the commitment you had to make, what it meant and what it took to be a leader: Kobe,” Gasol said. He concluded: “I wouldn’t be here without you, brother. I wish more than anything that you and Gigi were here today with us. I miss you and love you.”

Vanessa Bryant Hangs With La La Anthony

Prior to the Hall of Fame ceremony, Vanessa linked up with La La Anthony in New York City. In a video posted by La La, she jokes that she’s teaching Vanessa about the Bronx.

