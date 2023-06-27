Vanessa Bryant has been through so much over the last few years. Of course, the hardest part was losing her husband and daughter in a helicopter crash in early 2020. However, since then, Bryant has been a light for those who have lost loved ones, as she carries the legacies of Kobe and Gigi. But, Bryant has been dealing with a massive lawsuit between her late husband and the Body Armor drink brand. It was reported on Tuesday that the massive lawsuit had finally finished up, with the Bryant family winning the legal battle.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit started when the president of Kobe Inc., Molly Carter, claimed that Bryant promised 2% of his Body Armor shares to her. Bryant vehemently denied the accusation, claiming he never made such a promise. After Kobe’s passing, Vanessa was called on to defend the Bryant name in this nasty legal battle. During the hearing, it was revealed that Carter used racially charged talk when discussing the Bryant family in regard to the legal issue.

Vanessa Bryant Defends Family Name In Legal Victory

According to the article, “The case went to arbitration, and Vanessa prevailed on both the lawsuit and her counterclaim and was awarded more than $1.5 mil in attorney’s fees.” No matter the financial amount, this win is more than just a legal victory. Bryant defended her husband’s honor by fighting this injustice against his character. Another reason for Kobe fans to appreciate what Vanessas has fought for since Kobe’s passing.

Kobe’s legacy will live on forever. His name will be etched into the stone and the history of the NBA. His body of work on the court as well as off the court, should be highly praised. But it’s time to celebrate Vanessa in that same way. Bryant has continued to share the stories of her late husband and daughter. All while helping others in the process. The Bryant legacy will forever be intact as Vanessa continues to grow the Bryant legacy on her own path. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

