Draya Michele is once again at the center of headlines after a late-night dispute with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green turned into a public spectacle in New York City.

In video footage published by the Daily Mail, the 40-year-old Basketball Wives alum was seen confronting the 23-year-old NBA star outside The Manor hotel in SoHo during the early hours of Friday morning. The moment unfolded shortly after the pair attended designer Mer Alas’ annual New York Fashion Week soirée. They were accompanied by two friends.

The group’s night out took a sharp turn when Michele rushed toward Green as tensions flared. Despite their friends’ attempts to intervene, the disagreement spilled onto the street outside the Seventy-One Gin party. One voice could be heard pleading for calm, urging both sides to “forgive each other” before things escalated further.

Draya Michele & Jalen Green

Witnesses captured the pair trading words as they moved down the sidewalk. One friend physically pulling Michele away from Green in an effort to end the standoff.

Michele, who is known for her bold fashion choices. She was dressed in sheer black leggings, a fitted top, and stiletto heels. Green wore black leather pants and a matching T-shirt.

Neither Michele nor Green has addressed the incident publicly. However, just hours later, Michele posted a lighthearted Instagram Story of their toddler daughter walking the streets of New York. The couple welcomed the child in 2023, adding to Michele’s family, which includes her son Kniko Howard, 23, and her son Jru Sandrick, 9, from her relationship with former fiancé Orlando Sandrick.

Michele’s romance with Green has faced ongoing scrutiny. Earlier this year, she was criticized after bringing Kniko to a Rockets game where Green played, with social media users highlighting the age gap between her eldest son and her partner.

Despite the commentary, Michele has shown little interest in addressing public criticism. After the video of her latest argument surfaced, she leaned into humor, sharing the viral Jet 2 Holiday logo and trending audio clip declaring, “Nothing beats a Jet 2 holiday.”