Things are seemingly hunky dory between Draya Michele and Jalen Green after their fight in the streets of New York went viral. On Saturday, the couple shared some lovey dovey pictures together, with the former wrapping her arms around the NBA star and going in for a kiss as caught by The Shade Room.

These were all uploaded from a fight party in NYC in conjunction with the Terrence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez match.

Then, in another post, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked, the Basketball Wives alum took to her Instagram Story to show a video of them sitting real close to each other. The Phoenix Suns guard landed a smooch on her cheek, which left a big smile on her face.

Moreover, in the moments following the verbal altercation, Draya made light of the situation. She would go on to post a picture of the memed Jet2holidays logo, suggesting that it was never a big deal. At the time of writing, Jalen nor the mother of three have addressed the matter outright.

Overall, their relationship has been under a microscope since the start, mostly due to the noticeable age gap between them. The model and TV star is 40, whereas the NBA player is just 23.

For the most part, the couple has remained strong, fending off and ignoring the chatter online.

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Fight

As we said, they are doing so again after this fight, which happened this past Friday, September 12. At around 2 a.m. outside The Manor hotel tensions flared up between them. It remains to be known what caused them to get into this argument.

Another two friends were with them, trying to calm things down. But Jalen, who was trying to remove himself from the situation to decompress, was chased by Draya down the street. One of their pals said, "Stop, stop, stop … everybody going to get into trouble."

"Everybody forgive each other!" could also be heard. But Draya's persistence remained, leading Green to allegedly lash out with his words. He was allegedly telling her "I hate you," and that he would "punch the sh*t out of you... b*tch."