Kendrick Lamar Fans Think He Could Be Dropping A Drake Response Today

Fans are anticipating more shots from the pair of high-profile rappers.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1315 Views
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - Performance

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef feels like the biggest rap story in ages. It began last month with Kendrick's verse on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That." He dismantled the idea that rap music has a "big three." He took direct shots at J. Cole and Drake by name-dropping their 2023 collaboration "First Person Shooter." While J. Cole responded but quickly took it back just a few days later, Drake isn't letting up.

Over the weekend Drake released a diss track answering claims made by Kendrick Lamar. The song also addresses shots taken in recent weeks by Metro Boomin and Rick Ross and even potential shots taken by Future & The Weeknd. There's been rumors swirling constantly ever since from both artist's camps that things aren't done yet. Recently, Kendrick's fans became convinced that his reply was coming today when various behind-the-scenes figures close to him tweeted and then deleted posts about looking forward to today. Nothing has materialized yet, but that isn't slowing down the build-up of fan anticipation regardless. Check out some of the evidence they're citing to back up claims that Kendrick could drop today below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Scores This Milestone For Feature On "Like That"

Is Kendrick Lamar Responding To Drake Today?

Fans are clearly loving the diss track that sparked this entire beef. "Like That" has spent the last three weeks at the top spot on the Hot 100. It served as Kendrick's third chart-topping song and his first to ever spend multiple weeks at the top spot. The track will at least challenge for a full month at number one, though current projections have Hozier's "Too Sweet" taking over the top spot.

In addition to J. Cole's shared and deleted diss track and Drake's high-powered response, Rick Ross also shared a response to Drake. Fans didn't seem particularly impressed by his answer and by how much he's been posting about Drake online. Do you think Kendrick's collaborators are teasing him potentially dropping a response song today? Do you think he will respond with an entire new song at all? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Which Rappers Have Apologized To Kendrick Lamar?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
British Summer Time Festival - Florence And The MachineBeefKendrick Lamar Disses Drake & J. Cole: Unpacking Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That"
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceBeefKendrick Lamar's Guest Verse Powers Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That" Another Commercial Milestone 2024
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertBeefDj Akademiks Says Drake Has No Time Limit To Answer Kendrick Lamar's Diss
Supafest Music Festival - MelbourneBeefThe Game Takes Surprising Side In Drake And Kendrick Lamar Beef