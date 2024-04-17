Kendrick Lamar Fans Think He Could Be Dropping A Drake Response Today

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef feels like the biggest rap story in ages. It began last month with Kendrick's verse on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That." He dismantled the idea that rap music has a "big three." He took direct shots at J. Cole and Drake by name-dropping their 2023 collaboration "First Person Shooter." While J. Cole responded but quickly took it back just a few days later, Drake isn't letting up.

Over the weekend Drake released a diss track answering claims made by Kendrick Lamar. The song also addresses shots taken in recent weeks by Metro Boomin and Rick Ross and even potential shots taken by Future & The Weeknd. There's been rumors swirling constantly ever since from both artist's camps that things aren't done yet. Recently, Kendrick's fans became convinced that his reply was coming today when various behind-the-scenes figures close to him tweeted and then deleted posts about looking forward to today. Nothing has materialized yet, but that isn't slowing down the build-up of fan anticipation regardless. Check out some of the evidence they're citing to back up claims that Kendrick could drop today below.

Is Kendrick Lamar Responding To Drake Today?

Fans are clearly loving the diss track that sparked this entire beef. "Like That" has spent the last three weeks at the top spot on the Hot 100. It served as Kendrick's third chart-topping song and his first to ever spend multiple weeks at the top spot. The track will at least challenge for a full month at number one, though current projections have Hozier's "Too Sweet" taking over the top spot.

In addition to J. Cole's shared and deleted diss track and Drake's high-powered response, Rick Ross also shared a response to Drake. Fans didn't seem particularly impressed by his answer and by how much he's been posting about Drake online. Do you think Kendrick's collaborators are teasing him potentially dropping a response song today? Do you think he will respond with an entire new song at all? Let us know in the comment section below.

